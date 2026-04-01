NAMPA, Idaho — “It shouldn't be a crime to use the restroom."

This concern from a Nampa resident, who identifies as a transgender woman, is now a reality after Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 752 into law.

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The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of backlash, said she is a born-and-raised Idahoan who transitioned to become female-presenting about 10 years ago. She said she has not had issues using women’s restrooms since she transitioned.

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“It shouldn’t be a crime”: Transgender Idahoan speaks out after 'Bathroom Bill' becomes law

“[To] risk going to jail for using a restroom— that's like a law of the past,” she said.

The new law requires people in Idaho to use public bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex rather than their gender identity.

It makes it a misdemeanor offense to knowingly enter a bathroom designated for the opposite biological sex. A second offense could result in a felony charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Supporters of the bill say it is intended to protect privacy, safety, and dignity in sex-separated spaces.

“House Bill 752 provides a clear proactive tool to secure sex-separated private spaces in our state, while accommodating common sense realities,” said Ben Toews, the bill’s sponsor.

Opponents, including transgender advocates, say the law creates confusion and raises concerns about how it will be enforced.

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The Nampa resident said she now worries the law could force her to use men’s restrooms, potentially putting her in unsafe situations. She described a recent incident at a restaurant where she and another woman attempted to use a stall in a men’s restroom because of a long line for the women’s restroom.

“Security came in and grabbed us both by the arm, and was like, ‘You guys cannot be in here.’ Totally understandable, we shouldn't be in there. [But] it's kind of ironic because that's where lawmakers want me,” she said.

She said the situation escalated after others in the restroom realized she was transgender.

“Two different men tried getting me to go into a stall with them and ‘have fun,’ and I'm just like, no,” she said.

The woman said she plans to follow the law but remains concerned about safety. “If it occurs where I have to keep using the men's restroom, who knows how far things can go,” she said.

Local law enforcement agencies would investigate alleged violations, but would not actively patrol for them.

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The law includes exemptions for individuals in “dire need” of a restroom, as well as for custodial staff and law enforcement.

The ACLU of Idaho has criticized the legislation, saying it “puts all Idahoans in danger” and raises constitutional concerns.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.