Governor Brad Little signs 'Bathroom Bill' into law to require separation by biological sex

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 752, otherwise known as the "Bathroom Bill," into law.

The legislation restricts public bathroom use in the State of Idaho to one's biological sex, regardless of an individual's gender identity.

The bill received hours of public testimony as it made its way through the Idaho legislature. Proponents of the bill say the bill is about protecting privacy rights, while opponents say it unfairly targets transgender individuals.

HB 752 would make it a misdemeanor offense to knowingly enter a bathroom designated for the opposite biological sex. A second offense could result in a felony charge and up to 5 years in state prison.

The bill provides exemptions for cases where individuals are in "dire need" of a bathroom. Custodians and police are also exempt from punishment.