ISP mobilizes resources to Bear Lake to support public safety before summer rush

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is diverting additional resources and specialized equipment to Bear Lake in preparation for the summer months. The goal is to support public safety as more visitors frequent the popular Idaho/Utah Lake.

ISP will bring a combination of traditional patrols, off-highway vehicles, and aerial resources to meet the increased demand.

The agency is working closely with the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Department of Lands and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to ensure safety over the summer months.

Idaho News 6 has already covered many water rescues and other incidents related to summer activities.

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“Bear Lake is one of Idaho’s most popular summer destinations, and that comes with a significant increase in traffic and calls for service,” Captain Clint Skinner said.

“We’re doing everything we can to help everyone enjoy a safe summer, but visitors must do their part by wearing seat belts, wearing life jackets and never driving impaired,” Skinner added.

ATVs will be a large part of the additional resources to better access the shoreline and off-road locations. Drones will also be used during periods of high traffic in the area to aid in search-and-rescue efforts.

ISP hopes the collective effort of more agencies and resources deployed to the area will help response times during emergency situations and lead to better safety while both Utah and Idaho residents recreate.