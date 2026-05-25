Twin Falls Sheriff emphasizes life jackets, water safety in the wake of tragic drowning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Memorial Day weekend brought crowds to the water in Twin Falls County — and with them, renewed urgency from law enforcement about boating safety.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office ramped up its marine patrol presence over the holiday weekend, making contact with more than 200 boaters Saturday and Sunday, with deputies expecting to reach another 100 on Memorial Day.

The safety push comes just days after a 12-year-old boy drowned at Dierkes Lake on Saturday.

Ride-along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol on Memorial Day:

Water safety warning after child drowns at Dierkes Lake

Sergeant Ken Mencl, who has worked on the county's marine patrol for more than 25 years, said the holiday weekend is one of the busiest of the year on the water.

"Been very busy, busy on Saturday. We expect nothing different today," Mencl said.

Mencl said life jackets are the most critical piece of safety equipment for anyone on the water.

"Crucial part of that we're looking for [in terms of] safety — lifejackets, gonna save your life. It's mandatory on a paddle craft, you have to have a lifejacket. No matter how old you are — if you're less than 15 years of age, it's gotta be worn. If you're older than 15, it has to be with you," Mencl said.

Deputies issued approximately 20 citations for life jacket violations over the course of the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office is also reminding boaters to carry other required safety equipment, including a sound-producing device and an invasive species sticker. More information about boating safety and requirements is available through Idaho Department of Parks and Rec.

While law enforcement focused on safety, many residents were simply enjoying the holiday on the water. Nathan Adams and his family had already finished their paddle by 10 a.m.

"It is gorgeous today, one of the most beautiful days, the sun came up. It was amazing," recalled Adams.

Adams said the early start was intentional.

"Trying to beat the people, trying to beat the hot wash," Adams said, referring to the wash station that allows users to clean their craft of invasive stowaways such as quagga muscles before entering the water.

Cole Owen was just getting ready to launch his kayak for the first time this season.

"It's pretty nice. I figured it was the perfect time, trying to get in the water before it gets too hot," Owen said.

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