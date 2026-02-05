Is Idaho headed for a drought? USDA says we are

The Gem State's snow pack is top of mind as we head into February. Snowfall is at historic lows in many low-elevation mountain ranges.

December saw great precipitation, but it was one of the top five warmest Decembers recorded, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). January was only a couple of degrees warmer than usual, but it didn't get the rain, and it only saw a sixth of an inch of snowfall.

“Overall, the amount of snow has been low, temperatures have been warm, and it looks like that's probably going to continue into February,” said Jaret Rogers, Science and Operations Officer with NWS.

Now, concern turns to the mountains, with Idaho's snowpack now struggling to keep up. The mountains need a second-half surge.

"Idaho is really close to having a near record low snow pack,” said Erin Whorton, U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Snow pack provides 75% of our water into our streams and lakes here in Idaho, so it plays a huge, huge role," Whorton said.

If the snowpack doesn't improve, there will be consequences this spring and summer, Whorton said.

The good news is there is still time to bounce back.

Last year, Idaho had a good snow surge late in the winter season, and most areas peaked on April 1st.

The issue is with basins south of the Snake River Plain, like the Owyhee Mountains. Their window ends at the beginning of March.

Idahoans lean heavily on these basins for farming needs, and even watering front lawns.

“I’m kind of a reservoirs are half full kind of person, so I like to think that we could get that late-season surge like we saw last year,” said Whorton.