Southwest Idaho watersheds reporting above-average snowpacks heading into summer

The watersheds in Southwest Idaho are all reporting above-average snowpacks, which is great news for everyone from wildland firefighters to whitewater rafters.

As of Saturday, April 11, the Weiser, Payette, and Boise River systems are leading the state in terms of where their snowpacks stand in relation to the historical averages. The Weiser River watershed is at a whopping 158% of its average snowpack, while the Payette watershed is sporting 136% of its average, meaning high water on the two rivers will likely last longer than usual.

The Boise River is currently boasting 121% of its average snowpack.

RELATED: New technology on the way to modernize water control on Boise River

What's more, Lucky Peak Lake is rising fast and should reach "full pool" sometime in the coming month. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, Lucky Peak Lake has a storage capacity of 264,400 acre feet of water, and as of Saturday, the reservoir is holding some 178,500 acre feet of water.

USDA

On the southern side of the Treasure Valley, the Owyhee Mountains are reporting 118% of their average snowpack, which is great news for anglers who frequent the area.

Compared to last spring, which followed an El Niño winter, the mountains of central and western Idaho are doing much better snow-wise in 2025. Now, let's hope all that extra snow translates into a mild fire season and an extended whitewater season.

ALSO READ: North Fork of the Payette is a wild ride for expert kayakers