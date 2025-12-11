Record breaking heat hits Idaho

Records were broken today for the warmest December 11th in multiple cities.

Twin Falls, Mountain Home, Baker City, and Boise all either tied or broke all time heat records today. The warmer than normal weather and clear skies continue over the next few days. Since tracking at the Boise airport started in 1940, this is the warmest December recorded so far.

Next week temperature-wise, we stay pretty similar with the 50's sticking around. Rain will begin to return Monday night, continuing through the week. Snow chances increase for mountains and ski resorts heading into the later part of next week, so we will have to wait on fresh powder.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts. We are breaking records with these temperatures!