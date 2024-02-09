Inland Crane says it's not responsible for collapse of Airport hangar that killed three

BOISE — The crane company working the site of the collapsed hangar at the Boise Airport says it believes it had nothing to do with the collapse.

In a statement to Idaho News 6 reporter Roland Beres, Inland Crane vice president Jeremy Haener said, “Based on accounts of Inland Crane operators, construction workers on site, and the steel erecting contractor, we believe that no action by Inland Crane operators or the crane itself were cause for the structural failure of the hanger.”

The hangar next to Jackson Jet Center was partially built when it collapsed Wednesday, January 31st killing three people and injuring nine others.

“Inland Crane is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic incident that led to the loss of lives at a construction site in Boise on Wednesday, January 31st. We mourn the loss of our partners, friends, and colleagues and offer our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones,” wrote Haener.

Haener said there were four cranes on site, but “three of the four cranes were removed from the job site at the direction of the steel erection contractor,” he said.

“At the time of the accident, the final crane was in service to place an end truss,” Haener explains, “when the building collapsed due to an unknown structural failure, the crane boom— the hydraulic arm of the equipment—snapped on impact.”

OSHA is investigating the cause of the accident.