Families turn to fundraising after hangar collapse causes critical injuries

BOISE, Idaho — Families are turning to fundraising for injuries caused in a hangar collapse near the Boise Airport.

A verified GoFundMe has been created by the wife of Pedro Lopez Jr., who was injured in the hangar collapse.

Alejandro Lopez is asking for funds for the many needs arising for himself and family.

Another fund has been created on behalf of Bryan Lopez Garcia.

Jose is another victim of the accident. You can donate to his family's GofundMe here.