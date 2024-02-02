Big D Builders issues statement on hangar collapse

BOISE, Idaho — Big D Builders issued a statement on Friday regarding Wednesday night's hangar collapse near the Boise Airport that killed 3 individuals and injured several others.

In the statement, Big D Builders said:

“Words cannot describe our pain and sorrow since Wednesday evening. We have lost family members and valued employees who were close personal friends. We have also had colleagues experience significant injuries. Behind our company name is a small Idaho-grown, family-owned business, and we are grieving deeply with our community. We are committed to working with OSHA and others to determine exactly why the structure failed and collapsed. We appreciate the time and understanding as we work with investigators as well as tend to our loved ones as we try to process this tragedy. We want to thank our community's first responders who moved quickly into action to help our team on Wednesday evening. We are grateful to you for your expertise and service to our communities."

