Idaho Steelheads take on Utah in the first round of the ECHL playoffs

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads look to continue their momentum after a historic season where the team compiled the most wins all-time in ECHL.

The Steelheads finished the regular season in style with an overtime goal by Ryan Dmowski, the Steelheads went 58-11 and earned themselves home ice advantage in the playoffs.

"It is pretty special, credit to our guys they kind of had it as a goal, not the end all be all goal, but they thought it would be something fun to go out and get," said coach Everett Sheen, who was named coach of the year in the ECHL. "They did it together and it is special to be a part of it."

In a record breaking season two more accomplishments in the books! Congratulations to Coach Sheen and Kelly on a tremendous season and more to come.



The Idaho Steelheads will face the Utah Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs in a best of seven series, the Steelheads defeated Utah in 14 of the 18 games these two teams played during the regular season.

The team looks at the playoffs as a continuation of the regular season as want to come out strong in front of the home crowd in the first two games on Wednesday and Friday.

"Oh, I’m sure it will be nice and loud," said capatin A.J. White. "It's first playoffs in Boise in I think three years, they have been rowdy all year, they have brought a lot of energy and we definitely feed of the crowd’s energy."

The Idaho Steelheads also had a record setting year in terms of attendance with 34 sell-outs in 36 home games, as of writing this there are only a few scattered tickets available for the first two games of the series against Utah.

We were there when the Steelheads clinched the best record in the league and it has also been to interact with the fans during this record setting season and we will never forget the emotional night when the Steelheads honored the Rooster.

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. on both nights, then the Steelheads will travel to Utah for three games if necessary, but they know it will be important to get off to a good start at Idaho Central Arena.

"We have seen them quite a bit and we just saw them a couple of weeks ago, so we should be ready to go," said Sheen.