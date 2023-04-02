Idaho Steelheads earn the Brabham Cup for the best record in the ECHL with 1-0 shutout over Kansas City

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads avenged a loss to Kansas City who ended their ten-game winning streak on Friday, the Steelheads shutout of KC 1-0 on Saturday night.

This win clinches the best record in the ECHL as the Steelheads were awarded with the Brabham Cup, the win also set a new franchise record for wins as the Steelheads are now 53-10-1-2.

"This season has been amazing it is awesome our team is so good," said Lisa Mason who is a Steelheads booster, a group that helps the Steelheads feel at home here in Boise. "We have dinners with them, we supply furniture and stuff for their apartments when they move here to be part of the team."

Community is key when it comes to the Steelheads as team had another sell-out on Saturday making that 30 in 32 games, the team has won every home game but four.

"It has just been an amazing run," said Steelheads season ticket holder Robert Imhoff. "We had very little call-ups and send-downs, I think that was a big component to being very successful."

The Steelheads got an early goal from Willie Knierim, then they battled with Kansas City for the rest of the game to maintain their lead.

Goalie Adam Scheel made 36 saves including a crucial kick save in a wild fourth quarter where Scheel made 18 saves for his league leading fifth shutout of the season.

The Idaho Steelheads have two home games left in the regular season as they welcome Utah to town next week before going on the road for their final four games of the regular season.

The Steelheads need to win six of their last eight games to break the record for the most wins all-time in the ECHL and if they win one of their home games they will also set a new benchmark for home wins in a season.

"Everybody wants to be here," said Imhoff. "The team wants to be here, the fans want to be here, it’s just a very fun and exciting time right now."

More importantly the Steelheads have locked up home ice advantage in the playoffs and after talking with the team this week they look forward to the fans bringing the electric atmosphere in the post-season.