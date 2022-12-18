Idaho Steelheads retire Lance Galbraith's jersey on an emotional night

The Idaho Steelheads swept a three game home series against rapid city making it 13 wins in their last 14 games as the Steelheads have the best record in the ECHL.

However, Saturday night was all about honoring Lance Galbraith, who tragically died in a car accident last spring in Ontario, Canada.

Galbraith is one of the best Steelheads of all-time, he ranks second in franchise history in points and first in penalty minutes, the Rooster scored 83 goals in 229 career games in four seasons and helped lead the Steelheads to both of their Kelly Cup championships.

"He was a clutch performer in big games," said Jeremy Mylymok who played with Galbraith. "He was just very calm in those big moments and our team fed off that, there is no doubt without him, we aren’t winning that cup.”

It was fitting that Rapid City was in town for the ceremony as their coach Scott Burt played with Lance on the Steelheads and in Alaska, the Steelheads had plans to retire Lance's jersey for a long time.

"Galby knew that," said Burt. "He is with his two favorite people, his mom and his dad and I know they are going to be lookin down, it is pretty awesome."

It was an emotional night for former players who came to Boise for the ceremony and also for the fans who cheered on the Rooster, it is obvious that Lance Galbraith was a great hockey player, but even a better man.

"That was Lance that was Lance to a tee," said Burt. "He was a wild man, he was a family first guy he loved his parents and he loved my family."

The Idaho Steelheads won the game 5-1 and they will have two more home games next week when the Utah Grizzlies come to town for a matchup on Wednesday and Friday at Idaho Central Arena, here is a link to the ECHL standings.