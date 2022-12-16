The Idaho Steelheads continue their winning ways to kick-off home stand

The Idaho Steelheads are rolling, they have won 11 of their last 12 games including a 4-1 victory over Rapid City on Wednesday to begin a five-game home stand.

The Steelheads sit a top the Mountain Division standings of the ECHL with 37 points with Rapid City and Utah tied for second place with 26 points.

Fans have four chances to see the Steelheads in action as they finish the series with Rapid City on Friday and Saturday and then welcome Utah to Idaho Central Arena next week with games on Wednesday and Friday.

"Oh it is fabulous, we moved here in June from Ohio where we had season tickets to an NHL team," said Rhonda Dixon. "It’s a whole lot cheaper here and actually it is a whole lot more fun you are more engaged with a smaller crowd closer to the action."

Fans have been treated to winning hockey so far this season, but it's not just the fans enjoying themselves in the arena, the players have come together beautifully sharing a passion for the game.

"Yeah absolutely, we didn’t skate until eleven today and some guys were out there at 10:30," said coach Everett Sheen who we caught up with after practice on Thursday. "They are still out there now, they love being on the ice and as you can see the Zamboni behind me is coming out and they are still trying to play."

The Steelheads have the best record in the entire ECHL as they have gone 18-3 with a shootout loss, but the team knows they still have a long season ahead of them, but they feel fortunate to have a home stand during the holidays.

"We love being at home and our fans are so awesome," said Jack Becker, a forward from Minnesota. "We feel the support on the ice, it’s just a blessing to play here and we are looking forward to four more games before Christmas at home."

Saturday night's game will also have a special ceremony as the Idaho Steelheads retire the rooster's jersey, Lance Galbraith died in a car crash back in April and he was part of two Kelly Cup Championships with the Steelheads in 2004 and 2007.