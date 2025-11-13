Idaho Fish and Game warns drought conditions will hurt trout fishing at American Falls Reservoir

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is warning that 2026 will bring less than stellar conditions for trout fishing in southeastern Idaho, with American Falls Reservoir particularly affected by this summer's drought conditions.

For Pocatello resident Tory Dursteler, fishing at American Falls Reservoir represents quality time with family rather than just a hobby.

"I enjoy fishing here. I come up here with my grandpa a lot – just spend the day together and catch fish," Dursteler said.

WATCH: American Falls Reservoir trout population faces major challenges in 2026 due to drought conditions.

Idaho Fish and Game: Drought Threatens American Falls Fishing

However, according to Idaho Fish and Game, anglers like Dursteler should prepare for disappointing catches next year due to environmental pressures on the local fish population.

"It was a hot and dry summer, and that resulted in the reservoir being drawn down significantly," said Patrick Kennedy, Southeast Fish and Game Fisheries Manager.

The dramatically lowered water levels are creating serious challenges for trout survival at American Falls Reservoir. As water levels drop, fish face increasingly cramped conditions and deteriorating water quality.

"As the reservoir gets drawn down, there is less space for fish. Many of them get passed through the dam, and some of them don't survive, so growth conditions and survival go down as the reservoir and the water quality continue to deteriorate," explained Kennedy.

Idaho Fish and Game advises anglers to expect fewer and smaller trout at American Falls Reservoir throughout 2026, or until environmental conditions improve.

For dedicated anglers like Dursteler, the news comes as a significant disappointment.

"That's a bummer. That's a way bummer – because this is something I do with my grandpa, and if the fishing sucks, I guess there is no reason to come out here," Dursteler said.

Despite the challenging outlook, officials emphasize that the reservoir hasn't been completely depleted of fish. Restocking efforts are already underway to help rebuild the population.

"You might not get a trophy next year," said Kennedy, but in a few years, the fish being stocked in the reservoir will get the chance to grow to trophy size— water levels permitting. Idaho Fish and Game is currently in the process of stocking the reservoir with 42,000 catchable rainbow trout.

While record catches may remain elusive for now, dedicated anglers like Dursteler plan to continue their fishing traditions regardless of the conditions.

"It's fun! Nope, missed him... actually, no... I got him!" said Dursteler as he landed another trout.

