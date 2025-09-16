Idaho Fish and Game urges hunters to be 'good witnesses' to poaching

BOISE, Idaho — Over the past year, we've seen quite a few poaching cases throughout the Gem State. That surge in wildlife crime has prompted Idaho Fish and Game to specify what it means to be a "good witness" when reporting poaching incidents.

As hunting season ramps up across Idaho, Fish and Game officials are reminding hunters and outdoor enthusiasts that protecting wildlife goes beyond following the rules — it also means speaking up when you see them being broken.

Poaching is a serious threat to Idaho’s natural resources and the integrity of legal, ethical hunting. But concerned citizens can play a crucial role in helping conservation officers catch violators and build strong cases that hold them accountable.

If you witness what looks like illegal hunting or suspicious activity in the field, your most important tools are your eyes, your memory, and your phone. Reports can be made anonymously 24/7 through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999, or submitted online.

To help investigators act quickly and effectively, officials recommend gathering the following details — only if it's safe to do so:

Vehicle information: License plate number, make, model, color, and any distinctive features

License plate number, make, model, color, and any distinctive features Exact location: GPS coordinates or a dropped pin on a mapping app

GPS coordinates or a dropped pin on a mapping app Wildlife involved: What species or animal was affected

What species or animal was affected Photo or video evidence: If safe, take pictures or record the scene

If safe, take pictures or record the scene Suspect description: Clothing, appearance, behavior, or any identifying traits

Idaho Fish and Game says to remember that your safety is the top priority, so don't ever confront a suspected poacher directly.

Poaching doesn’t just hurt animal populations — it undermines the ethical hunting traditions that Idaho is known for. If you’re heading into the field this fall, take a few extra moments to be observant, report what you see, and protect what makes Idaho’s outdoors special.

