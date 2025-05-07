Three Idaho men plead guilty in major wildlife poaching case while nine others still await trial.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Three Idaho men will pay hundreds of dollars in fines and lose their hunting licenses for three years as part of a plea deal in a larger wildlife poaching investigation.

The men were among several Idahoans accused of crimes against wildlife in the South Hills.

Austin Zeko, Brian Bob George, and Bobby George agreed to the deal that dropped lesser misdemeanors and reduced some serious felonies, according to public court records.

Austin Zeko pleaded guilty to Unlawful Taking of Game Animals and No Appropriate Tag for the game in question. Zeko is ordered to pay a $800 fine along with $475 in restitution towards Idaho Fish and Game.

Bobby George pleaded guilty to Unlawful Taking of Game and No Appropriate Tag for the game in question. George is ordered to pay a $300 fine as well as a $475 reimbursement to Idaho Fish and Game.

And Brian Bob George pleaded guilty to Unlawful Killing of game and Unlawful Possession of game. George is ordered to pay a fine of $5000 as well as a $950 reimbursement to Idaho Fish and Game.

The Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney, Grant Loebs, told Idaho News 6 these three men were offered plea deals because they were found to be the "least culpable" in the investigation — meaning: they weren't the ring leaders.

The investigation, which began in October 2022 and spanned several years, ultimately led to 115 charges — including 81 felonies — against 12 Treasure Valley men for wildlife crimes.

Citizens Against Poaching operates a toll-free hotline at 1 800-632-5999 and web reporting tool to let sportsmen report poaching

"There are some hunters who believe Idaho's wildlife is their private property and they can do whatever they want regardless of the law," Loebs said.

Defense attorney Jeffrey McKinnie, who represents most of the men charged in the investigation, including the three who pleaded guilty, said the more extreme cases have yet to come to court.

"Fortunately, the Twin Falls Prosecutor's Office has been more than amenable to helping resolve these cases, short of proceeding to jury trial," McKinnie said.

Meanwhile, nine other men facing poaching-related felonies await trial.

Fish and Game Conservation Officer Alex Head encourages hunters to report poaching to a citizen tip line.

"We heavily rely on the public [because] there's a lot more of them than there are of us," said Head. "We encourage them to call us and use that hotline."

