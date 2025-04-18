Father-son taxidermists in Filer face criminal charges stemming from high-profile poaching investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A father and son from Shiermeier Taxidermy are facing new charges linked to a lengthy poaching investigation that has already implicated a group of hunters. Investigators allege that Tom and Ryan Schiermeier accepted orders for trophy mounts of 43 animals that were taken illegally, without proper documentation.

Idaho News 6 previously reported on the investigation, which has led to multiple felony charges against several hunters connected to alleged ringleader Karl Studer. The charges include criminal conspiracy and illegally taking animals.

According to law enforcement, the Schiermeiers were asked to provide all work orders related to the hunters. Initially, Tom Schiermeier submitted an incomplete list; however, authorities later found the names of the hunters on 43 intake forms hidden at the bottom of a filing cabinet during a search warrant execution.

“There was a minimum of 43 wildlife intake records discovered during the services of a search warrant at Schiermeier Taxidermy that were not provided when requested," the probable cause statement said. "Furthermore, documents associated with the felony case against Karl Studer were found neatly clipped together under the bottom drawer of a filing cabinet."

Alex Head, a District Conservation Officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, emphasized the importance of maintaining thorough records for any trophies processed by taxidermists.

"When it goes to the taxidermist, they need to have a full record to prove that it was legally taken," he said.

Head, who has over 12 years of experience in the field, confirmed that taxidermists must obtain licenses from the department.

Tom Schiermeier is facing eight charges, including two felonies, while his son Ryan has been charged with one felony for destruction of evidence and preparing false evidence, along with seven misdemeanor charges. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 9.

Karl Studer's jury trial for seven felony charges is set for Aug. 11.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.