Wellness Wednesday: 2nd annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll

BOISE — We've been talking about it for a while now, the 2nd annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Breast cancer survivors, Leslie Scantling, and her mother began the walk in 2021. Their inspiration came after the Susan G. Komen walk announced they will no longer host an event in Boise.

Scantling and her mother started a new tradition to honor those affected by breast cancer.

All proceeds from the event stays local.

For example, some proceeds will support the nonprofit, "Bustin' Out Of Boise". They help local cancer patients with daily needs like groceries, transportation, and more.

This year's walk is Saturday, May 7th. It will be along Harrison Blvd. in Downtown Boise.

At the event, participants can expect many fun things along the walk:



Cheering sections

Bright pink theme

Houses with theme decorations

Ring the pink bell

Registration will be active until the day of the event.

To learn more and to sign up, click here.