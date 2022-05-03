Bustin' out of Boise fills the gap for local cancer patients, benefiting from Flock Cancer event

BOISE, Idaho — Local nonprofit Bustin’ out of Boise has aided Treasure Valley residents through cancer treatment for years. Now through Flock Cancer, leaders say they can do more for the community.

Flock Cancer raises money for local initiatives helping Treasure Valley residents through treatment every year. Bustin’ out of Boise, a 501(c) 3, is one of this year’s Flock Cancer beneficiaries.

Bustin’ out of Boise was started in 2008 by friends training for the Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure event. Over time, Bustin’ out co-founder Tami Malone said the group saw a greater need for focusing their efforts at home in the Treasure Valley.

Now, nearly a decade after receiving its nonprofit certification, Bustin’ out raises funds for women undergoing any cancer treatment. Through the nonprofit’s network of volunteers and donating organizations, Malone said Bustin’ out aims to “fill the gaps” by connecting cancer patients to everyday assistance like groceries and transportation.

“It’s very empowering to take control back of their life and choose those things in a time when they feel like life is very much out of their control,” Malone said.

Nonprofit leaders said the additional financial support from Saturday’s Flock Cancer will allow them to help more women than ever.

More information about Flock Cancer and a link to register are available here.