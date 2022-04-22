'Flock Cancer' gears up for second annual walk on Harrison Boulevard

BOISE, Idaho — Harrison Blvd turned pink last year for the first Flock Cancer Street Stroll and this year’s walk is right around the corner.

One Boise woman, Leslie Scantling took traditions into her own hands and started her own breast cancer awareness walk, Flock Cancer. Last year, hundreds showed up to participate and over $25,000 was raised, which stayed right here in the Treasure Valley to help future breast cancer patients.

“Last year it was such a grassroots organization, and it was just a few of us that thought that we could have a little walk and maybe some people from the neighborhood would want to join,” Scantling said.

Leap Photography Leslie Scantling and her mother Barbara.



It turned into a lot more than that. Hundreds dressed from head to toe in pink, walking up and down Harrison Blvd celebrating breast cancer survivors and remembering those who passed.

“It's been really meaningful first of all to step into a space that was vacated,” Scantling said.

When the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure left Idaho, Scantling, a fourth-generation breast cancer survivor, stepped up to create the new event.

“I've learned that there's a tremendous amount of support for the breast cancer cause in Boise and also to get feedback from the survivors about what we really want the new organization to look like and how we want it to impact our valley,” Scantling said.

The money raised all stays local. More than $25,000 was donated to the Boise YMCA Oncology Recovery Program, last year. The same program that helped Scantling and many other survivors in the valley.

This year, the funds raised will go toward the Oncology Program again as well as Bustin Out of Boise.

“It's really important to me to be able to draw a straight line from the fundraising we do and the event that we threw directly to being able to help Treasure Valley fighters and caregivers and their families,” Scantling said.

Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6

This year neighbors will be out again cheering on survivors and sponsors like Albertsons, and Idaho Credit Union will have booths along the 2-mile stroll. There will also be a “flock party” and a bell for survivors to ring.

“One thing I look forward to the most is really being able to embrace my survivor sisters. I'm really looking forward to the whimsical costumes, celebrations, and all the silliness that we also brought to the Komen event that we bring here. I just want it to be really fun and interactive for everybody so they kind of stroll the boulevard stay around for a while and enjoy everything the walk has to offer,” Scantling said.

The walk is next Saturday, May 7 starting at 10 a.m. If you'd like more information about registration, click here.

