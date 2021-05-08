Flock Cancer walk raises awareness for breast cancer and celebrates survivors

BOISE, Idaho — "I’ll never forget going to that race, I held my mom’s hand and I cried for the first two miles," said Leslie Scantling who has missed the Susan G. Komen Foundation's Race for a Cure.

Leslie Scantling's family has a history of breast cancer, her mother had it and so did Leslie, but after the race for the cure got canceled for the second year in a row Leslie decided to start her own event.

"It has been an absolute joy, what a passion project this has been for me," said Scantling. "I just couldn’t be happier, I’m just really happy for the support."

The community showed up for the first-ever Flock Cancer Walk to celebrate the survivors of breast cancer in a shower of pink.

"I’m doing something to give recognition to people’s battles and their fights either their own or someone that they’ve lost," said Scantling. "Or maybe they are just here supporting in general."

The Boise Police Department showed up with a squad car detailed in pink, young cadets showed up to provide road guards for the walkers and a steady stream of cars passing by honked their horns.

The neighbors on Harrison Boulevard also joined in and for one homeowner who beat breast cancer herself it was a special today to have everybody walk by her house.

"It’s been nice," said Sharon Oster who wanted people to know the YMCA was instrumental in her recovery. "I had the worst kind of breast cancer and it was a 60 percent mortality so I'm just glad to be here."

Leslie Scantling's mother walked while Leslie played host, but later Leslie had her opportunity as well.

"I’m going to walk with my son and daughter and there will probably be some tears shed because I always do," said Scantling.

Scantling wants to turn this into an annual event and turn Harrison Boulevard pink in the same way this iconic street celebrates Halloween.