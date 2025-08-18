Gooding High's Colston Loveland makes his mark in Bears vs. Bills preseason game

CHICAGO, Illinois — "I just think that if you’re a kid in Gooding and you see someone successful at the highest level and get that recognition, it kind of gives you hope."

That is what Gooding High School Head Coach Tanner Baumann had to say about Colston Loveland ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Colston Loveland is Gooding's hometown hero

Then, Loveland was playing college football for the Michigan Wolverines. Now, he plays for the Chicago Bears, coming in as the team's 1st round pick in the 2025 draft.

Ahead of the draft, Loveland expressed gratitude towards his hometown supporters in a conversation with Neighborhood Reporter Joey Martin:

Joey: “What would you like to say to the people of Gooding who are here to support you and always have?”

Colston: “I appreciate them so much; they don’t know how much I appreciate them. I love them all. More than Gooding, all of Idaho, everyone who supports me — I appreciate them. We’re going to keep going; this is just the start. We’ve got a lot of work to do,”

Tonight, the Bears played the Bills in week 2 of the NFL preseason, and Loveland made his mark.

"The first pick in the 2024 [Caleb Williams] draft completed throws of 18 yards to rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland and 29 yards to tight end Cole Kmet on a game-opening 92-yard march that concluded when Zaccheaus snagged a throw in the middle of the field on third-and-6, hurdled a tackler and went the distance," reported Gene Chamberlain with the Associated Press.

The Bears maintained their momentum, finishing the game with an impressive 38-0 victory.

ALSO READ: A historic night in Gooding as Colston Loveland is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears

In Week 4 of the NFL Preseason, the Bears are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.