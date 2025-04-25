A historic night in Gooding as Colston Loveland is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears

GOODING, Idaho — Gooding legend and Michigan phenom Colston Loveland is now a Chicago Bear.

“The Chicago Bears select Colston Loveland... (Loud cheers).”

Growing up in Gooding, this small-town Idaho kid has reached the pinnacle of the football world and will now be playing in the National Football League.

The former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and All-American at Michigan was selected 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

I caught up with Colston as he made the rounds through the hundreds of adoring friends and family who gathered at the Gooding Country Club on Thursday night.

Joey: “Just got drafted... Chicago Bears... How are you feeling?”

Colston: “Great, man! It's a blessing to be here and be in this position. I appreciate all of the support, obviously with everybody coming out; it's super cool. Bear down, baby! Let's go. Let's get to work!”

Joey: “What's it like going from Gooding to the Big House to now the Bears?”

Colston: “It's crazy! God works in mysterious ways, and He has blessed me. I'm so blessed to be here, and I appreciate everyone who supports me. It's a change for sure, but I'm ready to attack Chicago. I'm ready to create relationships and go win games,” said Loveland.

I also caught up with a number of Colston's family members, including his grandparents.

Joey: “Colston, 10th overall pick, how are you guys feeling right now?”

“We’re so excited. He’s on the path to his dream, so that’s great!” said Laurie Loveland, Colston's grandmother.

“We’re just so proud of him. He’s worked so hard. Everybody loves Cole; he’s the greatest guy in the world. He’s worked so hard his whole life for this, and we’re just so proud of him,” said Tom Faulkner, Colston’s grandfather

As Colston's name was called, fans erupted with excitement, with one person seemingly knowing something we didn't.

“It’s awesome! I had this jersey made as kind of a gag, but it turned out to be just what I wanted,” said Jeremy Morris, a Gooding resident and Bears fan.

Even a Packers fan showed some love for Colston.

“I think it’s good for Gooding. It’s good for the athletes — kids growing up who knew Colston and his family, and how they represented Gooding. I’m just excited for him,” said Lonnie Edwards, a Gooding resident and Packers fan.

Joey: “What would you like to say to the people of Gooding who are here to support you and always have?”

Colston: “I appreciate them so much; they don’t know how much I appreciate them. I love them all. More than Gooding, all of Idaho, everyone who supports me — I appreciate them. We’re going to keep going; this is just the start. We’ve got a lot of work to do,”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.