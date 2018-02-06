BOISE - Former Boise priest W. Thomas Faucher appeared in Ada County Court via video conference Monday evening, facing a long list of felony charges for child sex-related crimes.

Faucher is charged with 10 felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and two additional felonies for knowingly distributing by any means materials involving sexually exploitive material of a child. Faucher is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In court Monday, the state argued investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography on Faucher's computer, some of which he sent to another individual.

While investigators searched his home they reportedly found an open electronic chat with another individual that "appeared to have been going on for quite some time". In that conversation, prosecuting attorneys say Faucher expressed his desire for sexual relations with children and the desire to physically harm children.

The hundreds of alleged pornographic images contain children as young as infants and toddlers "being subjected to different acts of abuse and torture".

Investigators also reportedly found marijuana, LSD and ecstasy/MDMA in Faucher's home.

The defendant's attorney argued the "progressive Catholic priest" is a highly respected member of the community with strong family ties and no previous criminal history. He also expressed a concern on behalf of his client that he may suffer from early symptoms of dementia and may seek medical screening.

Ultimately Judge Michael Lojek decided to issue $250,000 bail and a no-contact order for any and all individuals under the age of 18. Faucher is also prohibited from using the internet in any way and is subject to GPS monitoring and random drug testing.

The Friday arrest came after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searched Faucher's home and took him into custody.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise responded over the weekend, saying they intend to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials in their investigation.

Because of Father Faucher's retirement three years ago, he has not held any pastoral assignments since that time. Because of the seriousness of the allegations, Faucher will be unable to minister in the Diocese of Boise in any way.