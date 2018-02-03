The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise responds to Faucher arrest

Boise, (ID) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise has learned of the arrest of Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, retired priest and former pastor of St. Mary's Church, Boise.

Because of Father Faucher's retirement three years ago, he has not held any pastoral assignments since that time. Because of the seriousness of the allegations, Faucher will be unable to minister in the Diocese of Boise in any way.

The Diocese will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials in their investigation.

Rev. W. Thomas Faucher was arrested on Friday on several counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He is being held at the Ada County Jail.