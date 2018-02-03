Boise Pastor Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

Boise, (ID) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Boise man Friday, February 2, for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

72-year-old W. Thomas Faucher was being transported to the Ada County Jail following his arrest. Investigators had obtained a search warrant for Faucher’s Boise residence and executed the warrant Friday afternoon. The investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.