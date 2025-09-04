FBI says bones discovered at campground near Leavenworth do not belong to Travis Decker

YAKIMA, Washington — During an extensive search last week, the FBI and its partners discovered multiple bones in the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, the same place authorities discovered three dead bodies that were later identified as Travis Decker's daughters.

After further examination by experts at Central Washington University, authorities determined that the recovered bones do not belong to a human being.

DNA evidence indicates that Decker, who has yet to be located by authorities, is the lone suspect in the murder of the three young women.

The FBI states that, although they "do not anticipate further updates related to this specific search," the electronic mapping conducted during the 250-acre grid search will aid law enforcement in continuing to build their knowledge of the area as the investigation progresses.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of $20,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Travis Decker.