Bones recovered in FBI search for Travis Decker near Leavenworth

Authorities need to conduct additional testing to determine if the bones are human or animal
LEAVENWORTH, Washington — FBI Seattle concluded a two-day search near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth on Tuesday for fugitive Travis Decker, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his three young daughters.

More than 100 personnel searched over 247 acres of rugged terrain in extreme heat, according to Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington. Crews recovered several items, including bones that will be analyzed to determine if they are human or animal.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency in the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest. Authorities warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.

