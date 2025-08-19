DNA evidence indicates Travis Decker is sole suspect in daughters' murders

CHELAN COUNTY, Washington — New forensic evidence further implicates Travis Decker in the killings of his three young daughters, who were found dead in Washington in June, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker were found on June 2 at the Rock Island Campground with plastic bags over their heads and cable ties near their bodies. Autopsies determined they died of suffocation, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Crime Lab reported DNA profiles matching Decker on the plastic bags covering each victim's head. The girls' DNA was also found on the bags, but no other DNA was found.

Police say DNA matching Decker was also found on cable ties recovered at the scene.

“The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Decker's location is still unknown, and investigators have not confirmed whether he is alive or dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. Officials say Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.