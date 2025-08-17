Family of seriously injured Forest Service firefighter shares update on his recovery

OMAHA, Nebraska — It's been almost a year since US Forest Service firefighter Justin Shaw suffered a serious injury after being struck by a tree during attack operations on the Coffee Can Saddle Fire in the Salmon River Ranger District.

On Wednesday, Shaw's parents, Joe and Dawn Shaw, shared a heartfelt update on their son's long road to recovery.

“We have been away from home almost a full year and miss our beloved Idaho. Our hope is to bring Justin home sometime this fall," reads the family's statement.

The family goes on to explain that they are working to remodel their three-story home to be ADA accessible since Justin continues to rely on a wheelchair for mobility purposes. "These modifications will make it so Justin can have both safety and privacy," said the parents.

"Our lives changed drastically a year ago and we are navigating through this recovery process as best we can. We are thankful he is recovering a little bit every day.” - Joe and Dawn Shaw

Moving forward, Justin Shaw is doing everything he can to gain independence in what has been a "marathon of recovery."

The family expressed gratitude to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, JD Memorial Foundation, and the Eric Marsh Foundation for providing support throughout the recovery process.

The family encourages supporters to send "prayers and letters of encouragement" to Justin Shaw at QLI House 2, 6309 N 70th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68104.

You can donate to Justin Shaw's recovery by visiting his GoFundMe page.