US Forest Service firefighter flown to hospital after being struck by tree

KAMIAH, Idaho — During initial attack operations on a new wildfire start on the Salmon River Ranger District on Saturday, August 10, a US Forest Service Firefighter was struck by a tree and injured near Kamiah, Idaho.

Details of the exact condition of the firefighter are not available at this time. They were initially transported via Life Flights to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston before being moved to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

More information will be released as it is made available. At this time, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' leadership is asking for patience during this difficult time.