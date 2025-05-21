Firefighter struck by tree during Idaho wildfire operations on path to recovery

KAMIAH, Idaho — Wildland firefighter Justin Shaw, who was struck by a tree during fire operations in central Idaho last year, is making progress in his recovery after spending 230 days in the hospital and undergoing three skull surgeries.

According to a press release from Shaw's family, when he first arrived at the hospital last August, Shaw was unable to speak, eat, stand, or sit without support. Throughout his recovery, Shaw has since relearned to feed and dress himself, and is making progress in speaking and walking.

The next step in Shaw's recovery will be three months of therapy at QLI, a facility in Nebraska specializing in neurological injury diagnoses.

The GoFundMe page supporting Shaw and his family is still available here. Since going live last year, it has raised over $113,000 to support Shaw and his family.

Anyone is also welcome to send Shaw a note or card by emailing justinshawrecovery@gmail.com or sending a letter to Justin Shaw at "QLI House 2, 6309 N 70th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68104."