Masks and in-person learning: Where Idaho schools stand

IDAHO — Schools in Idaho are back in session, but some schools and districts are starting to require masks or are back to remote learning.

Idaho News 6 has put together a list of schools and what they are doing in regards to masks and in-person learning.

Boise School District

Masks are required for students and staff at schools in the Boise School District while indoors and at events where physical distancing is not possible.

Basin School District

Basin School District in Idaho City is using the three-day weekend after 15% of students who tested for COVID-19 were positive for the virus. The middle school football and volleyball teams have been quarantined, according to a Facebook post from the district.

There is no school for students on September 2 and 3 and there is no classroom on those days. Pre-k through 6th graders who are not in quarantine will return on September 7 as long as they don't have symptoms. 7th and 8th-grade students will quarantine for 7 days because of contact tracing and will return on September 9 if they test negative on September 8 or they will return on September 13.

High school students will return to school on September 7 as long as they are not in quarantine and have no symptoms.

Related: Four-year schools will require masks — at least for now

Caldwell School District

Students in the Caldwell School District are required to wear face masks through October 14. The mandate when into effect on September 1 and applies to school transportation.

Nampa School District

Snake River Elementary in the Nampa School District is closed until September 7. Over 30% of the staff is out due to illness. All other schools in the Nampa School District are still in-person learning.

Related: Nampa students head back to classrooms

Parma School District

Face coverings are required at schools in the Parma School District when inside and where social distancing is not possible. The masking requirement is in place for the next three weeks and ends on September 24.

Payette School District

Payette High School is moving to online learning through September 13 to allow for students to stay home and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days. Athletics and activities may continue to practice outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, with pre-practice screenings, masking when appropriate, additional spacing and staying in small groups rather than full team interaction.

West Ada School District

Students are required to wear face masks while in the classroom unless an opt-out form is completed. Masks are recommended when outdoors and staff should wear masks when they cannot practice social distancing.