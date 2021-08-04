'We want our kids in school': BSD trustees approve plan to require face coverings for students, staff regardless of vaccination

The Boise School District Board of Trustees approved a plan to require face coverings for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

All trustees who were present voted to approve the plan.

The Boise School District administration recommended to reinstate face coverings indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation also states masks will only be required outside for large gathering.

"Everything we are hearing is the more we can get vaccinated, the better our chances are of not having to wear face coverings and to be able to have in-person learning," Roberts said. "Our biggest fear is to have to go back to remote learning, we do not want to do that."

Several board members said the goal is to have students learning in the classroom and requiring face coverings is the best way to keep students and staff safe while maintaining in-person learning.

"At the end of the day, we want our kids in school," trustee Beth Oppenheimer said.

Ada County data shows the county, home to Boise School District, is in the red category for high COVID-19 transmission, with increasing positivity rates for those 5-12 and 12-18.

The plan details there are a number of factors administration will continue to watch:

Number of COVID-19 cases

Community transmission

Spread of COVID-19 in schools

Number of students and staff in quarantine

Support from local health professionals

Availability of vaccine for ages 5-11

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced August 3 the delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Idaho now. From May through June, alpha was the most common variant in Idaho. In July, most of the sequences returned as the delta variant.

Boise School District Board holding a special meeting. The administration is recommending the board to require for students, staff and visitors to mask up indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/IJhzcsjZ4P — Ricardo Coronado (@rcoronadotv) August 4, 2021

District Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts said they will be paying very close attention to the number of people who are in quarantine after too many students and staff were in quarantine to continue teaching previously.

District officials said they have been consulting with several healthcare professionals, all who reported a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The trustees previously approved a plan to make face masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year during a July 12 meeting.

Watch the full meeting here: