Caldwell School Board approves temporary mask requirement

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District students and staff will have to wear masks indoors after the board of trustees passed a motion during a special board meeting Monday.

The mask requirement will start on Sept. 1 and will last until Oct. 14. Some schools within the district had already required masks, including Caldwell High school, Washington and Lincoln Elementary Schools. On Monday, Wilson Elementary started to require for students and staff to wear mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, school’s principals address the board on what percentage students and staff were wearing mask and how many students were placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, absents due to illness and the school’s enrollment numbers.

Canyon Springs High School Principal Christy McMillan told the board there was an increase of students who have been absent due to awaiting COVID-19 test results or in quarantine.

“Most all are asymptomatic. It just seems to be snowballing rather quickly. I did quarantine a classroom today, because of evidence of substantial spread among the students in that room and positive tests," McMillan said. "As far as mask-wearing we have probably 80 percent of the staff that are wearing masks and maybe 20 percent of our students at this point."

Some of the principals told the board they were seeing an increase of school staff wearing a mask.

“The last couple of days you notice more kids asking for masks. Staff now they probably seen their classrooms ‘oh wow that’s weird they have a class of 13 kids’ because it’s really uncomfortable, so once they seen that all around them, we are probably at 88 percent of masking. The vast majority of our staff is vaccinated,” said Sacajawea Elementary School Principal Paul Webster.

Face coverings will be required on school buses as well. The board is scheduled to meet on Sept 13.

