Payette High School moving to online learning until September 13

PAYETTE, Idaho — Students at Payette High School are moving to online learning until September 13 to allow for students to stay home and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days.

The Payette School District said in a post on Facebook that a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the high school "is evident." The shift to online learning only affects students at Payette High School, not Presidio or other schools in the district.

Athletics and activities may continue to practice outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, with pre-practice screenings, masking when appropriate, additional spacing and staying in small groups rather than full team interaction. Any student with symptoms should be isolated and not allowed to practice with the teams, according to the Facebook post.

While the school is closed, it will be deep cleaned and disinfected according to CDC recommendations. District officials will continue monitoring any developments and plan accordingly with the Southwest District Health Department.