Coeur d'Alene to honor firefighters killed in Canfield Mountain ambush one year later

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene is preparing to honor the firefighters killed in the Canfield Mountain ambush with a special remembrance ceremony marking one year since the tragedy.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on June 29 at Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park — exactly one year after the deadly shooting.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, on June 29, 2025, fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire that Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they were met with gunfire.

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison and Kootenai County Battalion Chief Frank Harwood lost their lives in the ambush.

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The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department says access and parking will be limited at the park, and those attending should plan accordingly.