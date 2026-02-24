Deputies who responded to Canfield Fire ambush receive the Attorney General's medal of honor

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Three deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are being honored for their role in responding to the tragic Canfield Fire ambush.

On Sunday, Jun. 29, 2025, 20-year-old Wess Roley intentionally started the Canfield Fire east of Coeur d'Alene, intending to kill responding firefighters. Roley ultimately killed two firefighters and seriously wounded a third during the ambush before taking his own life.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies Harvey Ballman, Arek Brock, and Josh Orr responded to the shooting and, under extreme duress, helped evacuate the seriously wounded firefighter, another firefighter who was "trapped," and five other civilians. The responding deputies also extracted two firefighters whom Roley murdered.

RELATED | Coeur d'Alene firefighter injured in 2025 ambush shooting retires

As a result of their heroic actions, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that all three men will receive the Attorney General's Medal of Honor. They will also receive the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Medal of Honor, which is the highest honor a sheriff's deputy may receive.

“It is a privilege to recognize these deputies’ heroic actions and honor them with this award," said Attorney General Labrador. "Their selfless courage saved lives and exemplifies the finest of Idaho law enforcement.”

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris echoed those sentiments, saying in a statement, "In the face of danger and the unknown, with disregard for their own personal safety, Deputies Ballman, Brock, and Orr acted heroically to save lives and remove the two murdered firefighters from the approaching wildland fire. Kootenai County residents should feel safe and secure knowing that we have deputy sheriffs willing to sacrifice themselves to protect and serve our community. It is an honor to work side by side with each of them.”