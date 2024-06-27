June 2025 trial start date discussed for Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho could soon see a high-profile murder trial, but not until 2025.

Bryan Kohberger was back in a Latah County courtroom Thursday, June 27 for a brief hearing where a timeline for his upcoming trial was discussed.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

At the hearing, attorneys for both the prosecution and defense agreed to work toward a June 2025 trial.

The Judge estimates that Kohberger's upcoming trial could take up to 3 months.

Thursday's hearing was initially expected to cover the change of venue motion filed by Kohberger's defense as well, but in paperwork filed by the defense ahead of the hearing it was requested that discussion be pushed back to August 29.

Judge John Judge has not decided on a final date for that change of venue motion to be heard.