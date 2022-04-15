Watch
News

Actions

Central District Health to review COVID-19 guidance for children, teens

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador among those in West Virginia train wreck
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security chairman Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) listens to testimony during a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is expected to set the fiscal year 2018 refugee ceiling at 45,000, down from the previous ceiling at 50,000. It would be the lowest refugee ceiling since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador among those in West Virginia train wreck
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:19:10-04

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the Central District Board of Health voted to begin reviewing COVID-19 policies for people under 18-years-old for potential removal.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Central District Health (CDH) has aligned its pandemic-related guidance on masks, vaccinations, and other safety measures with the Centers for Disease Control.

Related: Potential CDH order clarifies face covering requirement, would ban some sports

The CDC currently bases pandemic recommendations on community risk levels. CDH covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

The draft policy, presented by board members Raul Labrador and Dr. Ryan Cole, would allow the board to "weigh in" on any guidance from the CDC before community implementation. Labrador, a 2022 attorney general race candidate, said the policy is "an extra layer of oversight."

"I've been questioning a lot of the things coming out of the CDC because they seem to be more motivated by politics and pressure than they are by actual science," Labrador said. "I think there's a lot of scientists that are disagreeing with some of the things that the CDC is saying."

Related: Central District Health answers questions, encourages COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Cole, a recent addition to the board, has raised concerns from community members about his views against COVID-19 vaccinations and masking – a topic he restated during the Friday meeting.

"I think it's scientifically unethical to be making shot recommendations and include children in the shots right now. These are not approved. These are emergency authorized. They're still an experiment," Cole said. "They're dangerous technology."

The board will review and potentially remove guidances during the May 20 meeting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light