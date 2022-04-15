Central District Health to review COVID-19 guidance for children, teens

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the Central District Board of Health voted to begin reviewing COVID-19 policies for people under 18-years-old for potential removal.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Central District Health (CDH) has aligned its pandemic-related guidance on masks, vaccinations, and other safety measures with the Centers for Disease Control.

Related: Potential CDH order clarifies face covering requirement, would ban some sports

The CDC currently bases pandemic recommendations on community risk levels. CDH covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

The draft policy, presented by board members Raul Labrador and Dr. Ryan Cole, would allow the board to "weigh in" on any guidance from the CDC before community implementation. Labrador, a 2022 attorney general race candidate, said the policy is "an extra layer of oversight."

"I've been questioning a lot of the things coming out of the CDC because they seem to be more motivated by politics and pressure than they are by actual science," Labrador said. "I think there's a lot of scientists that are disagreeing with some of the things that the CDC is saying."

Related: Central District Health answers questions, encourages COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Cole, a recent addition to the board, has raised concerns from community members about his views against COVID-19 vaccinations and masking – a topic he restated during the Friday meeting.

"I think it's scientifically unethical to be making shot recommendations and include children in the shots right now. These are not approved. These are emergency authorized. They're still an experiment," Cole said. "They're dangerous technology."

The board will review and potentially remove guidances during the May 20 meeting.