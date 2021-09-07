Dr. Ryan Cole ratified to Central District Health Board of Health

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) announced Tuesday it has received ballots from elected county commissioners with enough approval votes to ratify the appointment of Dr. Ryan Cole to the CDH Board of Health.
Seven votes were needed to approve the appointment out of 12 total county commissioners. Two out of three commissioners from Ada County voted in approval of Cole.
Cole will serve a Board of Health term through September 3, 2026. The seven-member CDH Board of Health now has the following representatives:
- Dr. Jane Young, Ada County
- Raul Labrador, Ada County
- Dr. Ryan Cole, Ada County
- Rep. Megan Blanksma, Elmore County
- Current Board Chair Betty Ann Nettleton, Elmore County
- Commissioner Ryan Stirm, Boise County
- Commissioner Elt Hasbrouck, Valley County
Board of Health vacancies are made on the county level and not by the Board. Cole's seat was formerly held by Dr. Ted Epperly who served three five-year terms as one of the members representing Ada County.
Cole will receive an orientation and overview of CDH and his first regular Board of Health business meeting will be on September 14 at 3 p.m. Meetings are streamed live on CDH's YouTube channel.