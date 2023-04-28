Boise teacher arrested on rape charges had his preliminary hearing delayed until next month

BOISE, Idaho — We continue coverage of the Boise School District teacher arrested on felony charges of rape and sexual battery.

This morning Eric McDermott had his preliminary hearing, which was brief.

Fairmont Jr. High School teacher Eric McDermott had his preliminary hearing moved to May 18, as requested by his attorney.

"Mr. McDermott, you are excused," said Judge Regan Jameson.

Idaho News 6 went to the Ada County Courthouse, and was able to review documents regarding his arrest.

"(This will) allow us time to make some decisions in this matter," said John David Merris, McDermott's Attorney.

As his lawyers prepare his defense, Idaho News 6 has uncovered new information about the accusations against him. Court documents say the victim was 16 or 17 years old at the time of the alleged attack in 2020.

Police told us they were only made aware of the accusations this month. The documents also reveal the victim tried to resist, but the teacher allegedly forced them to have sex, as well as, allegedly, engage in oral sex.

We reached out to the Boise School District inquiring when they were made aware of the accusations against the Fairmont Jr. High teacher. Their response from a spokesperson today said they needed more time to get us answers.

We will continue to provide updates to this story.