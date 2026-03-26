Boise metro area ranked the worst allergy city in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — Spring has sprung, and you'd better get the allergy medicine ready. Boise was recently ranked as the worst city in the U.S. to live in if you have allergies.

A recent report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) ranked the 100 most challenging places to live with pollen allergy, and Idaho's capital city claimed the top spot.

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The ranking is based not just on high pollen counts but also on other factors that pushed the Treasure Valley to the #1 spot.

The rankings take into account high pollen numbers, availability of allergy specialists in a city, and over-the-counter allergy medicine use.

Eagle resident, Andrew Reed attested to the severity of the current allergy season, saying, "[It's] the full gambit, yes, itchy eyes, sneezing, watery eyes, congestion.”

Previously, Boise barely cracked the top 100 at #95, but an unseasonably warm 2025/2026 winter season led the City of Trees to be labeled the best of the worst.

“We saw that Boise was kind of hit with this double whammy of extended pollen seasons and fewer allergy specialists,” said Hannah Jaffee, research director at AAFA, of the findings.

See how Boise is the best of the worst:

Boise metro ranked worst allergy city in U.S.

2026 is already off to a high pollen start with recent pollen counts in the extreme category and an earlier, warmer-than-usual start to Spring.

If the trend continues, Boise could easily hold the top spot again next year.

“With the mild winter we had and stuff, yes, I am actually a little bit nervous”, said an apprehensive Reed of the oncoming summer.

You can stay up to date on what allergies are prevalent in the area via our Idaho News 6 Allergy Report, which is updated daily.