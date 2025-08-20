Sneezing your summer away? How allergies get started and how to manage them.

BOISE, Idaho — When I was in college, I got stung multiple times by a swarm of yellowjackets, and I broke out in a rash like you’ve never seen.

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, and it’s Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together. Today, we’re talking about the origins of allergies and what to do about them.

Dealing with allergies

A severe incident, like a yellowjacket attack, can trigger future allergic reactions.

But generally, Dr. Daniel Meltzer says we’re predisposed to allergies in our lives. “There is a genetic component, that is to say, we know that if the parents have allergies, their children are more likely to have allergies,” explains Meltzer.

An estimated 80 million Americans have allergies.

READ MORE | Breaking the silence: Men's mental health matters

And sometimes we don’t even know it. So, Dr. Meltzer says it’s important to see a doctor if you have questions.

“What’s critically important is to get yourself assessed because allergists can identify if you have allergies and what they’re related to,” adds Meltzer.

The good news is that chronic allergies can be treated with pills or shots.

But generally, Dr. Meltzer says allergies don’t go away. “For some people, depending on treatment, those symptoms can be reduced and to some extent extinguished, and people’s symptoms may change as they get older.”

And if you have a severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to something like yellowjackets, it’s important to get a prescription EpiPen from your doctor for protection.

For Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, Idaho News 6.