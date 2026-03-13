The Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers manage the dams on the Boise River above the Treasure Valley, and they expect the reservoirs to fill to capacity.

Currently, Anderson Ranch is at 70 percent capacity, while Arrowrock is almost full at 92 percent, and Lucky Peak is at 62 percent and increasing every day.

We went out to Spring Shores Marina, and some of the slips are out of the water, which is unusual for this time of year.

Check out the video to see more of the conditions at Lucky Peak and Arrowrock

Reservoirs in the Boise River Basin are expected to fill, despite record warm winter

"We are actually a little bit higher than we would normally be this time of year," said Christopher Silbernagel with the Army Corps of Engineers. "Mother nature still has the final say, but we are looking at having a small amount of flood releases at the end of March.

The winter rivals 1934 as the warmest winter on record, and while it has been a dismal year in terms of snowpack, most of Idaho is around average when it comes to precipitation.

Back in January we showed you how the rivers and creeks were running at unusually high flows.

"We are catching it— so all that water that is coming down and we are not releasing that right now," said Silbernagel. "The trick is to not release it before we fill."

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation have tentatively set a date of March 26 when they will start releasing small amounts of water.

The Boise River could rise between 1,500 and 3,000 cfs. Water officials do this to make room for the remaining snowpack that is still up there at high elevations.

Water managers are also thankful for the decent carryover from last year, as the goal is to prevent flooding, while supplying irrigation during the spring and summer, while also trying to save what they can for next year. It's a balancing act that requires technology, science, and weather forecasting.

"It’s really a hydrologist math game they are looking at every year," said Silbernagel, "They are looking at multiple Snotel sights, they are looking at Lidar imagery, they do flights to get eyes on those areas to determine snow water equivalent to manage just that."

We also attended the water outlook held by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. That's where we heard about the comparison to 1934, as it has been hotter so far this winter. It bears noting that we still have time to experience an influx of cold, wet weather before summer arrives in force.

However, the forecast is calling for a big warmup next week, and that has David Hoekema worried.

Last year’s dry spring strained water managers, and if it happens again after this past winter, the pressure will be even greater — especially with Boise Basin snowpack at less than 50% of average.

"Because of those warm temperatures drying out the soil, there is probably going to be high irrigation demand beginning April 1 when the water rights kick in," said Hoekema. "It is going to be a tight water year in the Boise."

The Army Corps of Engineers invited the media out to Lucky Peak because this week is National Flood Awareness Week.