Treasure Valley Halloween Events 2025: Haunts, events, tricks, or treats in Boise, Nampa & Caldwell

Requiem Haunted House 10 years
Requiem Haunted House 10 years
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Spooky season is here, and a plethora of ghoulish activities are on the calendar throughout the Treasure Valley this October.

Whether you're in search of a once-in-a-lifetime scare at a world-renowned haunted house or something more mellow like a community-based trunk or treat event, Idaho News 6 has you covered.

Here's a quick roundup of what's happening for Halloween this year in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Haunted Houses

Requiem Haunted House (Caldwell) – Idaho’s largest indoor haunt at 13,000 sq ft, multi‑level scares; open nightly through Halloween.

  • Tickets - $25.00
  • Find availability and times here

The Haunted World (near Nampa) – Over 40 acres of indoor & outdoor horror; Idaho’s biggest haunted attraction, open evenings through Oct. 31.

  • Weekday Tickets - $32.00
  • Weekend Tickets - $35.00
  • Find availability and times here

Old Idaho Penitentiary Fright Nights (Boise) – The Idaho Historical Society will host two separate Fright Nights at the Old Idaho Penitentiary during the weekend before Halloween. The first all-ages Fright Night, which is recommended for individuals 13+, will happen on October 24. An adults-only Fright Night (18+) will happen the following night on October 25. Both events will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Tickets - $30.00
  • Find more information here

Halloween Parties (21+)

The Wicked & Wild Bash - Get ready for a Halloween bash for the ages at the Knitting Factory, featuring music, dancing, and a $3,000 costume contest with fun categories like Best Group or Duo, Best Overall, and Sexiest Costume.

  • Location: Knitting Factory - Boise
  • Time: 10/30 - 9 p.m.

Halloween Bar Crawl - Start the night at the Cactus Bar and make your way around some of downtown Boise's nightlife staples, including the Double-Tap Pub, Humpin' Hannah's, Mad Swede Brew Hall, and Voodoo Cellar Boise. Get tickets here.

  • Location: Downtown - Boise
  • Time: 10/31 & 11/1 - 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Blade Rave - A quasi-Halloween themed rave to take place at the Treefort Music Hall with DJs such as Cdigi, Sautrah, and emlo taking the stage.

  • Location: Treefort Music Hall - Boise
  • Time: 10/30 - 9 p.m.

Family-Friendly & Fall Activities

Lowe Family Farmstead (Kuna) – Pumpkin festival, corn maze, hayrides; special Candy in the Corn event Oct. 30.

  • Hours - 4 - 9 p.m. (Mon-Thur) | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Fri-Sat)
  • Buy tickets here

Boo at the Zoo (Zoo Boise) – Weekend of Oct. 25–26; trick‑or‑treat stations, costume contests, photo ops, face painting, and Halloween-themed treats for zoo animals.

  • Hours - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (last admission at 4 p.m.)
  • Find pricing information here

JUMP‑or‑Treat (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, Boise) – Oct. 25, free evening event with themed decor and activities for kids.

  • Hours - 5 - 8 p.m.
  • FREE EVENT!

Downtown Nampa Halloween Trick or Treat Event (Nampa) – Oct. 26, trick‑or‑treating, live music, bounce houses, straw maze, train rides

  • Hours - 4–7 p.m.
  • FREE EVENT!

YMCA Halloween Freaky 5K & Monster Mile (Ann Morrison Park, Boise) – Oct. 25 at Ann Morrison Park; morning run/walk in costume with glow accessories. There will be a costume contest with prizes for winners following the race.

  • Hours - 10 a.m.
  • Register to race here

Idaho Botanical Garden Scarecrow Stroll (Boise) – Throughout October, visitors to the Idaho Botanical Garden will be greeted by creative scarecrows crafted by local artists, students, and organizations.

  • Hours - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Wed-Mon)
  • Find pricing information here

Pumpkin Palooza (Meridian) - A pumpkin patch located off Chinden Blvd. offers families a day of rides, inflatable bouncy fun, and fall photo opportunities.

  • Hours - 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Mon-Thurs) | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Fri-Sun)
  • More info found here

Berry Ranch (Nampa) - Explore a working farm that produces everything from pumpkins to winter squash. Families can come pick their own veggies and fruits or take a tour of the property and meet the farm animals.

  • Hours - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Sat) | 1 - 6 p.m. (Sun) | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
  • More info found here

