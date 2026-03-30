Benji's Law passes Senate, headed to Governor Little's desk

IDAHO — A bill aimed at strengthening protections for at-risk infants has passed through the Senate and is headed to Governor Little's desk.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Benji’s Law advances in Idaho Legislature after infant’s death in Nampa

Benji’s Law, also known as the Urgent Infant Safety Act, is designed to require faster response times from child welfare authorities when infants are reported to be in high-risk situations.

This bill was proposed following the death of 12-day-old Benji in Nampa in December 2025. Both parents were charged with their son's death.

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Benji's Law would require the Department of Health and Welfare to verify reports of infants in high-risk situations within 12 hours and conduct a safety assessment within 24 hours.

The bill now heads to Governor Brad Little's desk for final approval.