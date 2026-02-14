Athletic Club Boise trades cleats for cameras at media day in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — As construction continues on the field and facility at Expo Idaho, players with Athletic Club Boise are already stepping into the spotlight.

The new soccer club held media day on Friday at VisionKit Studios in Garden City, giving players a chance to film content that will be featured on the big screen during upcoming home matches.

WATCH | Hear more from Athletic Club Boise players ahead of their first season

Athletic Club Boise trades cleats for cameras at Media Day

The behind-the-scenes production highlighted the team’s international roster — including one player from right here in the Treasure Valley.

“To be able to play in front of this community is something I am most excited for,” said Blake Bodily, a left-wing for Athletic Club Boise.

Bodily grew up in Eagle and said the first three weeks of practice have been formative for the newly assembled squad.

“When you bring in 16 brand-new players who have never played together, it's definitely a work in progress, but through 3 weeks I think we've come together and put on some good performances and shown that we can play together,” said Bodily.

The team features players from multiple countries and competitive backgrounds, making early chemistry a key focus ahead of the season opener in Florida.

Tumi Moshobane, who is from South Africa, said the squad is making steady progress as they work to unify their style of play.

“A lot of like, players from different teams, you know, different cultures. So to be able to get those players to believe in one, or like, a style of play is very hard, but I feel like the progress we've made is very good,” said Moshobane.

Athletic Club Boise will host its first home match Saturday, April 4.