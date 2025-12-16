Athletic Club Boise releases 2026 schedule for inaugural season

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise has released its full 2026 USL League One schedule, setting the stage for the club’s inaugural professional season.

The first game of the season is an away game on March 7 against Sarasota Paradise, with the first home match in club history set for April 4 against Spokane Velocity FC. The two teams meet again on June 6 in Spokane.

Several key home matches arrive early, with Monterey Bay FC visiting Boise on May 16 and Sacramento Republic FC on July 11. Sacramento is a recent USL Cup finalist and one of the league’s most established clubs.

In addition to league play, Athletic Club Boise will compete in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, facing Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Spokane Velocity FC, Sacramento Republic FC and Oakland Roots SC. The interleague competition runs from April 25 through July 11.

Boise travels to face Las Vegas Lights FC on April 25, Westchester FC on July 5, and New York Cosmos on July 25, before hosting the Cosmos in Boise on Sept. 11.

“This schedule is exactly what you hope for — home and away against every league opponent,” said Athletic Club Boise VP of Soccer Jeremy Fishbein. "It’s a season Boise can rally around from day one.”

